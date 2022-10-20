NEW YORK (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season to be spooky. According to a new report by Vivint, New York ranks in the top 10 “spookiest” states in the country. Their report takes a look at keyword trend searches, as well as Yelp, and not only ranks the spookiest states, but most haunted cities, where the most ghost sightings have taken place, most haunted house attractions, and more.

Vivint’s findings rank the top 10 spookiest states as follows:

California Texas Pennsylvania Michigan Ohio Illinois New York Indiana Georgia Florida

It looks as though people are itching to be scared and have been bitten by the horror bug. Their findings saw that online searches for “real haunted house for sale” spiked by 700% over the last year, and “haunted places on Google maps” went up by 200% as well. They’ve found the top five cities for ghost sightings are as follows:

Austin, Texas Houston, Texas Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Roanoke, Virginia Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

As for the most haunted house attractions, per 100k residents, the cities with the most are as follows:

Estes Park, Colorado Eureka Springs, Arkansas Stowe, Vermont Wilmington, Delaware Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Thrill seekers in the state can hang their hat on the fact New York ranked within the top 10 spookiest states of the past year. With Halloween quickly approaching, scare enthusiasts will have more to look forward to as well.