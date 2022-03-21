 NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked the second-worst state for doctors. A new report from WalletHub studied each state to determine which are the best suited for doctors to practice. The person-finance website highlighted how doctors are one of the most essential professions, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and their contributions to society as individuals continue to fight against the virus.

Despite doctors’ crucial place in communities, some states fell to the bottom list when determining the best places for the health officials to practice. One of these lowly ranked states included New York.

To complete the study WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranged from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals in the state to the quality of the public hospital system.  

New York was ranked 47th for its average annual wage of physicians which was also determined based on the cost of living within the state. New York also fell short for its annual malpractice liability insurance rate which it was ranked 50th for.

Additionally, New York was ranked 50th for the number of hospitals in the state, 48th for projected physicians within the state by 2028, and 51st for malpractice award payout amount per capita.

However, New York was higher on the list for the average monthly starting salary of physicians which was ranked 16th. It also had a higher rating than about half the other states in the projected percentage of the population 65 years old or older by 2030 which it was ranked 28th for.

Overall New York’s overall was scored 43.17 and was 50th out of 51, ranking only above Rhode Island. It was scored a 42 for opportunity and competition and 44 for the medical environment.

At the top of the list was South Dakota with a total score of 69.37, Minnesota with a score of 67.82, and Wisconsin with a score of 67.42. The complete list of rankings can be found below.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 
1South Dakota69.37722
2Minnesota67.8226
3Wisconsin67.411011
4Montana67.1995
5Idaho66.02289
6Iowa64.78430
7Nebraska63.59341
8Kansas63.53157
9North Dakota62.543127
10Mississippi62.031429
11Arizona61.882133
12Alabama61.86628
13Tennessee60.911316
14Maine60.69434
15Utah60.30373
16Oklahoma59.88319
17North Carolina59.5552
18Louisiana59.492246
19Indiana59.48117
20Michigan59.37118
21Georgia59.221925
22South Carolina58.431818
23Kentucky58.312348
24Nevada58.103939
25Missouri57.091232
26West Virginia56.832445
27Texas56.071712
28Colorado56.013513
29Pennsylvania55.461621
30Wyoming55.444050
31Florida54.412731
32Virginia53.983315
33Washington53.513636
34Ohio53.40840
35Arkansas52.792026
36California52.064714
37New Hampshire51.952538
38New Mexico51.322642
39Illinois51.193049
40Maryland50.744643
41Connecticut50.694923
42Oregon49.903820
43Massachusetts49.895010
44Vermont48.744835
45Hawaii47.124541
46Alaska46.003234
47New Jersey45.674437
48Delaware45.492951
49District of Columbia44.015124
50New York43.174244
51Rhode Island39.844147

The full study and more information can be found on the Wallethub website.