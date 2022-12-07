NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul proclaimed December as STOP-DWI Month and announced a number of initiatives to combat impaired driving. The latest measures will build off of continued efforts to stop impaired driving, especially around the holiday season.

“New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving, a reckless decision that puts everyone sharing the road in danger,” said Governor Hochul. “It’s simple: celebrate and drive responsibly or have a plan in place to get home safely. My administration will continue to crack down on reckless driving to protect New Yorkers on the road.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee recently launched a new anti-drinking and driving Public Service Announcement and will soon launch a $1 million ‘Don’t Drive High’ public awareness campaign, with funding provided by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Through December, the GTSC will distribute stickers with safe driving messaging that will be placed on to-go drinks at bars and restaurants statewide. The GTSC and STOP-DWI will also sponsor the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign, increasing law enforcement patrols statewide from December 15 to January 1.

“A common threat on our roads, and one we continually fight, is impaired and drunk driving,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “As motorists drive throughout the state to see their family and friends this holiday season, we encourage them to make safe driving practices their priority.”

In November, New York State Police issued more than 14,000 tickets during this year’s Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. 213 individuals were arrested for impaired driving, and police reported a total of 927 crashes, three of which included fatalities.