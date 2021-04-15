New York principal accused of sexually abusing at least 9 students

Ashton was placed on administrative leave last week after New York State Police opened an investigation into the Hilton School District.

Superintendent Casey Kosiorek sent a note to parents in the district Wednesday evening informing them of the charges against Ashton. “I want to assure you that the District has been cooperating fully with the State Police,” he said. “Our primary concern is for our students.” He said a crisis team is working to support students and staff, and counselors have been made available to students.

New York State Police scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to share more information about their investigation.