New York pageant queen raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — For the past year, it’s been nothing but pageant gowns and tiaras for 9-year-old Rosalie Jandolenko of East Syracuse. Her love for competing has also united her with a community of sisters, all working together to give back.

“So February, we made cards for the seniors and in March we made little baggies, little sock baggies for women in the military,” Jandolenko said.

This month, the girls are making blankets to support National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Jendolenko is donating hers to the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

“When a kid comes in and they have to tell their story, when they leave we want them to leave with some type of comforting thought, a good thought,” Executive Director, Colleen Merced said. “The teddy bear is something they can hold onto and be comforted by and the blanket as well.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Advocacy Center has seen a slight decrease in the number of cases reported. They say it’s because many children aren’t in schools, where most of the kids feel comfortable speaking out about their abuse.