New York nurses to rally for healthcare on Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registered nurses from the state’s biggest union are set to rally on Tuesday for safer staffing ratios and stronger healthcare programs.

The New York State Nurses Association plans for the demonstration to take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Convention Center.

The nurses want lawmakers to pass a law preserving critical healthcare funding and tying the number of medical providers to the number of patients they oversee. Such a measure would balance workloads in the industry and remove financial stress for patients and providers.

The nurses are united in wanting fair contracts at Ellis Hospital, Albany Medical Center, and Bellevue Woman’s Center after months of back-and-forth negotiations with hospital managers.

They also are lobbying to protect Medicaid funding and to enact guaranteed healthcare for all.

The union of nurses argues that these moves would provide better treatment and result in healthier communities.

