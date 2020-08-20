New York needs poll workers for Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September 1 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, as state and county Boards of Elections say there’s a huge need for poll workers ahead of Election Day.
Most who help out at local polling stations are volunteering, and about 55% are over 60. They’re at-risk for the coronavirus, and many are choosing to opt-out, creating a shortage.
New York’s Board of Elections needs replacement volunteers, and they’re encouraging younger people to sign up.
