LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard headquarters in Latham got a new commander on Wednesday. Capt. Darren Hagan, a New Windsor resident, took over Joint Forces Headquarters Detachment from Major Douglas Berinstein, of Clifton Park, who led the detachment since 2021.

Hagan began his military career in 2011 when he enlisted in the New York National Guard as an infantryman. He later became a targeting officer where he was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.