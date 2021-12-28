New York named best New Year’s Eve city

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square. New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New Year’s Eve countdown is officially on and although the spread of COVID-19 is canceling many annual traditions, some locations continue to be ranked high for the best places to ring in 2022.

At the top of the list, according to a recent survey lead by WalletHub, is New York City, notorious for its Times Square New Year’s Eve countdown and ball drop.

Because of this, New York was named the top city in the country overall and for entertainment and food on the New Year’s holiday. Following the “City that Never Sleeps” in the survey was Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta and Miami.

New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans and Orlando were all tied for having the most nightlife options per capita.

However, WalletHub said that although Times Square may be one of the most popular, it may not be the best for the “frugal” partier. The report determined that during the New Year’s Eve holiday, businesses are notorious for hiking prices and hotel prices can increase several hundred percent.

The cities with the lowest average price per New Year’s Eve party tickets included Bakersfield, CA, Raleigh, NC, Birmingham, AK, Columbus, OH and Orlando, FL. Miami, Cleveland and New Orleans were tied for having the most expensive ticket. New York City has the second most expensive.

Cities, where party-goers can find the lowest priced three-star hotel on New Year’s Eve, included Birmingham, Wichita, Oklahoma City, Baton Rouge and Buffalo, New York.

Regarding safety on New Year’s Eve, Madison, Wisconsin was determined to be the safest city in the country. WalletHub determined that San Bernardino, California was the most dangerous place to be as partiers ring in the New Year.

The full New Year’s Eve report can be found on the WalletHub website.