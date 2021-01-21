New York lowers flags to half-staff in honor of soldiers killed in military helicopter crash

MENDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on January 21 in honor of the three New York Army National Guard soldiers killed in a military helicopter crash Wednesday evening.

Gov. Cuomo extended his condolences and prayers in a statement he released on Twitter.

Tonight we are devastated by the crash of a New York Army National Guard helicopter in the town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission.



I'm directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.



Full statement:

The governor said he’s devastated by the deaths of the three brave service members.