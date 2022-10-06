ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery will be launching new training for Lottery retailers to reinforce the importance of age verification and other best practices. The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery announced today as part of New York State’s commitment to responsible gaming.

“Responsible gaming principles guide New York State’s efforts in the design, marketing and sale of Lottery games,” said Commission Executive Director Robert Williams. “This new training supports retailers as they help maintain the integrity and safety of our games.”

The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries will be offering more training on how to spot fake IDs, as well as covering how to engage customers who may not be accustomed to showing ID for the purchase of a Lottery scratch-off or draw game ticket.

“Lottery retailers are the first line of defense in the prevention of both underage and at-risk play,” said New York Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “This training, along with other tools we provide, gives businesses the ability to confidently serve of-age patrons.”