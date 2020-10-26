New York Lottery is changing the schedule of some drawing games in early November

(WETM) — The New York lottery is altering some of the lottery schedules to better cater to players.

Starting November 2, the draw times and sales-cut-off times for five of New York’s lottery games—Daily NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5, and LOTTO—are changing.

According to the New York Lottery website, the new schedule will provide more time for players to purchase tickets for the midday and evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings.

Times of new gaming schedule can be seen below:

The Midday NUMBERS is moving from 12:20 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The Midday Win4 is moving from 12:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Evening NUMBERS is moving daily from 7:30 p.m.10:30 p.m.

The Evening Win4Daily is moving from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Take 5 daily is moving from 11:21 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The LOTTO Wednesday and Saturday drawings are moving from 11 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

LATEST STORIES