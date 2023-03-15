ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New data from the Firefighters Association of New York (FASNY) found that the Empire State leads the country in fire deaths. So far in 2023, 45 people died in fires in New York state.

Fire officials said the fatal fires are more common in New York for multiple reasons.

“No. 1, New York has a large population. No. 2, much of that population is in dense, urban areas. And No. 3, those areas have old building stock,” FASNY Secretary John D’Alessandro said.

The firefighters association is now pushing Albany lawmakers to adopt at least two pieces of legislation. One would require that fire insurance fees help fund increased building inspections and code enforcement. Another bill would offer a sales tax holiday one month each year on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as fire extinguishers.