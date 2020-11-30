New York launches holiday toy, coat, and school supply drive

(WSYR) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive starts Tuesday.
This year has been difficult for more families than any time in recent memory. While the holidays will look and feel different this year, it will not change what is in our hearts. To ensure families in need are able to share in the joy of this season, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider making a donation and help make someone else’s holiday just a little bit brighter.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring the new, unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies.
The gifts will be distributed to families across the state. Drop-off locations will start collecting donations on December 1 and will stop on December 16.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Read the full list of drop-off locations below:
- Alfred E. Smith Building: 80 South Swan Street in Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Corning Tower at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Agency Buildings 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and 3 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, and 12 on Harriman Campus: 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany
- Ten Eyck Building: 40 North Pearl Street in Albany
- 50 Wolf Street in Albany
- 625 Broadway in Albany
- Hampton Plaza: 38-40 State Street in Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue in Albany
- 328 State Street in Schenectady
- Sen. John J. Hughes State Office Building: 333 E. Washington Street in Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building: 317 Washington Street in Watertown
- Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee Street in Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building: 4 Burnett Boulevard in Poughkeepsie
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building: 107 Broadway in Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building: 44 Hawley Street in Binghamton
- NYS State Police: 1155 Scottsville Road in Rochester
- Homer Folks Facility: 28 Hill Street in Oneonta
- Sen. Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building: 65 Court Street in Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building: 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building: 163 West 125th Street in New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building: 55 Hanson Place in Brooklyn
