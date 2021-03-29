New York jokester brings global smiles with dad jokes

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Sometimes a simple joke can be all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face. Woody Latour has been bringing smiles to both his community and followers across the globe over the past year.

He began writing jokes to bring hope to others during the pandemic and now one year later these jokes have also brought a lot of laughs. Every day for now over a year, Latour has been putting marker to paper, bringing laughs to his Haverling Street in Bath, as well across the globe through his Facebook page.

What first started as a way to brighten days during the pandemic has turned into a viral sensation. Woody first getting the idea to put up the daily dad joke from his daughter Lauren who had seen someone in South Carolina doing the same.

Latour says, ” Lauren told me about this family that would put out a daily dad joke and I said I can do that”, and the rest was history.

A few months ago, the dad joke aficionado said he would do the jokes until a vaccination breakthrough helped distribute vaccines across the country. Bow now, Latour is having second thoughts. “Back when we first talked about it, I said I would do them until we got a vaccine. But now that we do have a vaccine, I just don’t know if I can quit yet,” he said.

How could he? Especially with the impact he’s having on his community. Latour receives testimonials from people that have reached out and shown their appreciation for the light-hearted daily smiles.

“In a world filled with hate, fear, and worry, you still manage to find a way to make people smile” said one fanatic.

Another saying, “My son and I take a walk everyday just to read the joke of the day… it’s the highlight of his day”.

“Sometimes these jokes of the day are the only thing to smile about on Facebook with all of the politics and disasters going on around us,” said another.