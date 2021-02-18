New York joblessness up, sales tax down

WASHINGTON (WSYR/NEWS10) — Jobless claims in New York decreased slightly for the week ending February, 13 according to the U.S. Labor Department. While that is better than the national picture, where new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000, it is still not anything close to good news.

Meanwhile, Thomas DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, reported that sales tax collections were down 5.9%, and sales tax revenues are $2 billion lower than they were in the last fiscal year.

The number of people seeking jobless benefits is a far cry from those who found themselves out of a job in late March and May of 2020, but we’ve settled into a pattern over the past six months where things are not getting any better.

When you compare where we were a year ago, the jobless claims numbers for the week ending February 13 are more than 3.5 times higher than the same week one year ago.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh heavily on New York’s local governments, even as vaccines are being distributed and infection rates are declining from all-time highs,” DiNapoli said. “Congress must pass a COVID relief bill that helps our local governments during this crisis.”