New York invasive species week starts Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is preparing for its yearly week focusing on spreading awareness about the dangers and drawbacks of non-native critters. The Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Agriculture and Markets announced on Friday that the eighth annual Invasive Species Awareness Week begins on Sunday, June 6.

“Each year, Invasive Species Awareness Week provides an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to learn about invasive species and how they can get involved to help protect our forests, grasslands, lakes, rivers, wetlands, and other natural areas from the negative impacts of invasive pests,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Anyone can be part of the solution and help to reduce the spread of invasive pests by making simple changes to everyday activities.”

Throughout the week, free public events and invasive species challenges will be offered, which will include daily webinars. According to the DEC, invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are not native to an area and can result in harm to the environment, agriculture, economy, or public health.

Invasive Species Awareness Week lasts through June 12. Scheduled events include:

Statewide webinars about reporting invasive species, community engagement, and simple invasive species prevention methods

Guided hikes and floating classrooms

Webinars demonstrating how to landscape with native species

Volunteer events to help remove invasive species

Known invasive species in New York include the emerald ash borer, the spotted lanternfly, and the hemlock woolly adelgid.