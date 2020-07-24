New York interim education commissioner steps down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shannon Tahoe, the New York State Education Department Interim commissioner announced she will be leaving the position on August 13.

She stepped in as interim commissioner after MaryEllen Elia announced her departure on July 15, 2019.

Tahoe has led the department through the changes the coronavirus pandemic brought to education.

“The Board and I thank Interim Commissioner Tahoe for her leadership during this unprecedented time. When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon. Ms. Tahoe capably led the Department through one of its most challenging times and proved herself as a dedicated and personable leader. Throughout her 14 years at the Department, Ms. Tahoe served the Board of Regents and Department well with her expert legal counsel on critical policy matters and key initiatives. We wish her well in her next chapter.” STATEMENT FROM BOARD OF REGENTS CHANCELLOR BETTY A. ROSA AND VICE CHANCELLOR T. ANDREW BROWN

The Board continues its search to find a permanent Commissioner and expects to appoint an Acting Commissioner before Tahoe departs on Aug. 13.

The New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released the following statement regarding the resignation of Interim State Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe:

“In an incredibly difficult time, Interim Commissioner Tahoe has been willing to work with us to ensure our students and school staff have the highest-quality education system possible. We wish her well in her next endeavor. Looking ahead, Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa has been and continues to be a tireless, steady leader who puts our students first. We will continue working with her to ensure our public schools are not just meeting the needs of students, but that schools also are safe and healthy as we continue to weather the impacts of this pandemic.” President Andy Pallotta

