New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — While visiting the New York State Fairgrounds, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an increase in capacity for businesses across the state. The state updated guidelines for specific industries outside of New York City, allowing them to increase occupancy limits.

Changes go into effect May 15.

Statewide, outdoor stadiums can increase capacity from 20% to 33%. Offices can increase from 50% to 75%. Casinos can increase from 25% to 50%. Finally, gyms and fitness centers can increase from 33% to 50%.

The governor’s announcement comes on the same day that museums and zoos can increase to 50% capacity and movie theaters can have 33% capacity.