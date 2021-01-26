New York has administered 93% of vaccines received

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and already administered 93%—or 1,210,339—first dose vaccinations, and 74% of first and second doses. Delivery of the week seven allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

“We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That’s why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem – we don’t have nearly enough supply,” Governor Cuomo said. “This isn’t just a New York problem, it’s happening across the country. The previous administration opened up the floodgates of eligibility and instead of increasing supply, they actually decreased it. We have the demand and the infrastructure in place to easily administer over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but our hands are tied – we need more supply!”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,304,050

First Doses Administered – 1,210,339; 93%

Second Doses Received – 564,600

Second Doses Administered – 166,640

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 117,640 90,552 77% Central New York 95,265 86,958 91% Finger Lakes 118,250 91,793 78% Long Island 229,520 172,500 75% Mid-Hudson 179,475 122,017 68% Mohawk Valley 53,070 30,460 57% New York City 842,025 602,083 72% North Country 50,945 33,581 66% Southern Tier 52,300 39,862 76% Western New York 130,160 107,173 82% Statewide 1,868,650 1,376,979 74%

Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 Week 6Doses arriving 01/18-

01/24 1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 90,675 392,025 201,500 160,050 209,400 250,400 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 0 0 0 90,675 45,825 428,100 TOTAL 90,675 392,025 201,500 250,725 255,225 678,500 CUMULATIVE 482,700 684,200 934,925 1,190,150 1,868,650

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 93 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the “Am I Eligible” website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

On Monday, the governor announced the launch of a new hotline focused on vaccine-related fraud. New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call (833) VAX-SCAM toll-free, or email the state Department of Health at StopVaxFraud@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.