ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — More than 5 million Native Americans live in the U.S. as members of 574 federally recognized and 63 state-recognized tribes. That number is projected to rise to 10 million by 2060. A federally recognized tribe is a sovereign entity with a government-to-government relationship with the U.S., as well as the rights of self-governance in such areas as tribal law and taxation.

About half of Native Americans live on reservations, of which there are about 326, comprising roughly 56.2 million acres. The 16 million-acre Navajo Nation Reservation in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah is the largest, and the 1.32-acre Pit River Tribe cemetery in California is the smallest.

Stacker ranked the states with the biggest Native American populations and looked at some of the characteristics and conditions for each community, analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey one-year estimate. The U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of “Native Americans” includes Alaskan Natives but excludes Native Hawaiians.

New York counts 73,560 Native Americans among its population, representing about 0.4% of the total. That’s No. 10 for raw number and No. 33 among all states for percentage. Among the tribes in modern-day New York are the Cayuga, Seneca, St. Regis Mohawk, and Oneida in the north and west, and the Shinnecock on Long Island, east of New York City. The Mohawk gained renown as fearless ironworkers, helping the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and World Trade Center, among other city landmarks. Although the city’s high cost of living slowed the stream of Mohawks arriving to work on construction projects, Mohawk workers returned to help rebuild the World Trade Center in the years following the 9/11 attacks.

Compared with other U.S. races, American Indians have a life expectancy that is shorter by more than five years. The suicide rate among American Indian youth is 2.5 times higher than among youth in the rest of the country. American Indians are 2.5 times more likely to experience violent crimes than the national average, and more than four out of five American Indian women will experience violence in their lifetimes. Holistically, these issues can be seen as symptoms of several larger issues, including access to social services, educational opportunities, nutritional food, and health care. Property rights pose more significant problems, insomuch as residents who don’t have deeds to the land on which they live struggle to build credit, which throws a significant barrier in front of upward mobility. Meanwhile, tribal lands are tough sells for franchises and other commercial developers that would bring jobs to reservations, as these companies are often resistant to negotiating contract terms under tribal law.

One effort to mitigate the aforementioned statistics came with the 1968 establishment of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minnesota, which advocated for sovereignty and rights. The group famously occupied the Wounded Knee battle site at the Pine Ridge Reservation for more than two months in 1973.

Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, has since been tapped to head the U.S. Department of Interior for President Joe Biden’s administration, becoming the first Indigenous cabinet secretary in the nation. Among her responsibilities will be the underfunded Bureau of Indian Education and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the latter of which oversees 55 million acres of tribal land.

States with the biggest Native American populations

1. Arizona: 332,273 Native American individuals

2. California: 321,112 Native American individuals

3. Oklahoma: 316,929 Native American individuals

States with the smallest Native American populations

1. New Hampshire: 1,727 Native American individuals

2. Washington, D.C.: 1,886 Native American individuals

3. Vermont: 2,928 Native American individuals