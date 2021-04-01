New York had 4th-highest death rate during COVID

A body wrapped in plastic that was unloaded from a refrigerated truck is handled by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York. The body was moved to a hearse to be removed to a mortuary. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York was hit early on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its death rate is among the highest in the nation.

This was determined by the personal finance website WalletHub in its “Safest States During COVID-19” report, released on Thursday. The report compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across five key metrics, with a data set including the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, death rates, and percent of the eligible population now vaccinated.

According the report, Alaska was found to be the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic and Georgia was found to be the least safe state,

For New York State, the report determined that it was the second least safe state during the pandemic. WalletHub also placed New York in the category “High COVID-19 death rate and Low Vaccination Rate;” ultimately having the fourth highest COVID-19 death toll nationwide.

All examined states are ranked on the chart below.

Additional findings for New York throughout the COVID-19 pandemic include:

  • Third-highest hospitalization rate
  • Second-highest transmission rate
  • 33rd-highest positive testing rate
  • 29th-highest vaccination rate

Check out the map ranking the 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

