ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded New York $3M to plan innovative projects to reduce climate pollution and create clean energy economies across the state. With the funds, some plans include increasing climate planning among municipalities statewide and creating meaningful engagement in communities, according to the EPA.

The 50 states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, were eligible to receive $3M each in EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction planning grant funds. The EPA announced the availability of the funds earlier this month, according to a spokesperson from the EPA, coming from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program created by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“New York is once again proving itself to be a national climate leader. By signing on to this program, it is positioning communities across the state, large and small, to holistically reduce climate pollution and its impacts, especially for those most overburdened by environmental pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most unique and important opportunity we have ever had to tackle the climate crisis. We’re happy to provide this critical support to New York State to establish healthier communities and create job opportunities.”

“New York continues to lead the nation in our efforts to fight the climate crisis, creating good-paying jobs in the energy sector and cutting pollution that impacts some of our most vulnerable communities,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “Thanks to the leadership of the Biden Administration and our Congressional Delegation, New York is set to receive significant federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act that will advance innovative climate action and ensure a cleaner, greener environment for future generations.”