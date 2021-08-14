New York farm sanctuary pays you to meet their cows and rescue animals

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:


NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane started its “Meet a Cow” Program this month featuring its star resident: Albert, who they call the Super Cow.

“He was my first rescue steer. I found him at an auction house, he was only one day old, taken from his mother. He still had his umbilical cord hanging from him. He was falling down and yet he was being auctioned off,” said Tracy Murphy founder of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary. “I got him out of that terrible situation and brought him to Asha. The vets recommend euthanizing him, but I said no. I asked for a miracle and he made it.”

The Meet a Cow program will run through October. The program pays visitors $5 to come to visit and to learn about the animals.

Murphy has been rescuing farm animals and bringing them to the sanctuary since 2014. There are also chickens, donkeys, pigs, sheep, and a host of other rescued animals at the sanctuary.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire