New York family searches for 70-year-old heirloom wedding gown sold accidentally

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Emily Solo wanted her grandmother’s wedding dress for her own wedding day. Instead, the 70-year-old heirloom was accidentally sold at an estate sale in Hornell this summer.

“It was a little miscommunication on our part, so it ended up being sold,” said Francis Solo, Emily’s dad. “When I went back to Hornell after the sale, and saw that the dress was gone, and told Emily about it, we were just flabbergasted.”

Francis was cleaning out the home of his late parents, Lucy and Joe Solo. The Solo family decided to hire an estate agent to sell items from the home such as furniture, home goods, appliances, etc. But their miscommunication led to the dress being included with the for-sale items.

Now they have no idea who has the dress or where it could be. They have posted on Facebook to try and see if anyone in the community has any information about where to find it. “We’ve put it out there on Facebook. and the lady who conducted the sale thought she knew who purchased it,” Francis said. “But she hasn’t seen that lady since.”

The bond between a granddaughter and her grandmother is what is driving this search.”I wanted a piece of my grandmother with me for my wedding day,” Emily said. “She wasn’t going to be there in person, so I just wanted something that reminded me of her.”

Lucy, the grandmother and original owner of the dress, bought it in 1951 from the Friedman Bridal Shop in Buffalo for $179 dollars. When calculated for inflation, the dress cost almost $2,000 in today’s dollars. At the estate sale, the dress sold for just $25.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dress, call (607) 239-7600.