New York falls short in Census

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A slim margin in the 2020 Census will cost New York State big. The state stands to lose a congressional seat and federal funding due to a loss in population.

A drop in 89 people out of the about 20 million New Yorkers may change the course of the next 10 years for the state. Newly released Census data shows the state fell short that many people in the latest count.

“I think with the pandemic, it lessened the sense of urgency with the Census, so a lot of people have [this idea] a why is it really important compared to what we’re going through?” said Program Manager of Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area David Gordon.

The impacts likely to be felt in wallets of community organizations. A lower population means less federal funds trickling down to places like the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re here to help any way we can. And we’ll make the programs and opportunities are available regardless of what happens on the federal level,” Gordon said. 

Albany Public Library Executive Director Scott Jarzombek worked to get an accurate count of the Census in Albany, but he’s not sure everyone is truly represented. 

“I don’t think that it’s going to be a lot of large changes. What I think is that it’s going to be a lot of small changes that are going to build up and negatively impact the city that way,” Jarzombek said. 

There may be a silver lining. The City of Albany has about 98,000 counted residents. If his work to count 100,000 people was successful, it will give the city more federal funding.

“That will have a significant amount of a positive impact if we can get over that number,” Jarzombek said. 

That data will be released later this year. 

