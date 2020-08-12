New York faces bigger deluge in mail-in voting in November

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Election officials are warning cash-strapped New York has a lot of work to do before November 3 to ensure it can handle an even bigger flood of absentee ballots that delayed the counting of results in the June primary.
Lawmakers and election commissioners used a Tuesday legislative hearing to discuss a massive expansion of absentee voting without enough preparation and funding, and how the state should prepare for November.
Election officials processed 1.8 million requests for absentee ballots in an election that saw nearly 40% of votes cast by absentee.
