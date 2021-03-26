New York extends order on alcohol delivery and takeout into April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although the executive order allowing restaurants to deliver and serve takeout alcohol was set to expire this weekend, it appears it’s been extended. With little fanfare, an addition was made to the rules on the State Liquor Authority portion of New York State’s website.

Instead of March 28, the website now lists the expiration date of the order as April 6.

Leaders with the New York Restaurant Association have recently been calling for an extension, and it looks like they’re getting it.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are pushing to keep the tab open on cocktails-to-go for another two years.

“We thought two years was reasonable,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, who is sponsoring the bill, “and it’s really hard for businesses to plan, to predict, to promote things when they’re dealing with extensions of 2 weeks, months, or what have you.”

Fahy says 2 years would give restaurants some predictability and stability.

Dominick Purnomo, owner of Yono’s in Albany and a member of the New York Restaurant Association, says the industry will take all the help it can get, given other state restrictions on capacity and a mandatory curfew remain in place.

“It provides a better service, not only to our guests,” Purnomo said, “it helps the restaurants with an additional revenue source.”

A recent survey conducted by the restaurant association said 86% of state residents want this executive order to become a permanent fixture.

