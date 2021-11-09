New York electric grid readied for winter demand, despite high fuel prices

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy suppliers in New York are preparing to meet the projected demand this winter. On Tuesday, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) announced that they expect electricity supplies statewide to be sufficient to meet projected peak demand conditions this winter. This is despite recent increases in fuel prices.

“Recognizing the unique challenges that can accompany the upcoming winter season, NYISO operations staff has taken additional precautions and conducted extensive additional outreach to generators to maintain reliable bulk system operations for all New Yorkers,” NYISO President and CEO Rich Dewey said in a press release. “Despite the recent increase in commodity fuel prices, our markets will continue to help us meet this winter’s demand reliably at the least cost possible.”

According to NYISO, the forecasted peak demand for winter 2021-2022 is currently 24,025 megawatts. This predicted amount represents an increase of 1,483 megawatts compared last winter’s peak of 22,542 megawatts on December 16, 2020, but remains 0.7% lower than the 10-year average winter peak.

However, NYISO stated that the peak demand could increase to as much as 26,230 in an extreme winter weather scenario. New York’s all-time winter peak was set in January 2014, during multi-day polar vortex conditions that pushed demand to 25,738.

NYISO added that it is focusing on additional preparations for the winter season which include monitoring regional fuel supplies, conducting seasonal and weekly fuel surveys and completing surveys at generation stations to discuss past operations.