New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — An update on Monday’s story about Andrew Yang’s lawsuit regarding the canceled New York Democratic presidential primary: On Tuesday, Federal Judge Analisa Torres ordered the Board of Elections to reinstate the June 23 primary. Take a look at the district judge’s order:
According to Douglas Kellner, Co-Chair of the New York State Board of Elections: “We are reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.”
The order followed a lawsuit filed by Andrew Yang and his supporters, plus supporters of Bernie Sanders, the former progressive contender who suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.
