New York Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs speaks out about supermajority in New York State Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Election day could mean changes in the state capital. Democrats hold 40 seats in the 63-seat senate. They need only two more to achieve a two-thirds supermajority.

The party already holds a super-majority in the state assembly. The consolidation of democratic control in both houses could alter the balance of power between the legislature and Governor Andrew Cuomo, a moderate Democrat who would be unable to veto progressive legislation affecting taxes, law enforcement, and other issues.

A handful of competitive races across New York and a new class of progressive-leaning lawmakers could shift the power dynamic in the Capitol and set up what many are calling a supermajority in both the Senate and the assembly.

18 News spoke exclusively with New York State Democratic Chairman, Jay Jacobs, about the balance of power in Albany and what it means for New Yorkers.

“The governor and the assembly and the senate are going to work together collaboratively and cooperatively, I’m sure they will have their disagreements but I don’t see the Senate and the assembly overriding gubernatorial veto’s I don’t think it’s going to work that way I think there’s going to be a lot of things hashed out well before it gets to anything like that,” said Jacobs.

Chairman Jacobs also talked about the nature of politics today saying in part quote “The greater good of the country is the most important thing. If we focus on that and stop hating one another and start listening more and respecting more we are going to be a better country.”

“I think the more seats you have in the state senate the more democrats you have in the state caucus where a lot of the decisions are made where are these extra seats coming from, they’re coming from places like upstate New York. I think there will be a moderate influence yet I can believe that the influence of the folks on the far left, they will still be loud and they’ll still be passionate and I think we need to listen to them and come up with the best possible answers,” said Chairman Jacobs.

