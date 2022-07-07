ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,652. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,218, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.
“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you’re a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”
Thursday’s data is below:
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|Tuesday, July 5, 2022
|Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|14.93
|14.48
|13.31
|Central New York
|10.02
|9.87
|10.04
|Finger Lakes
|9.63
|8.38
|8.08
|Long Island
|35.72
|34.88
|34.69
|Mid-Hudson
|29.90
|28.54
|29.39
|Mohawk Valley
|11.63
|10.60
|10.74
|New York City
|39.02
|37.01
|38.21
|North Country
|10.88
|10.64
|10.64
|Southern Tier
|11.17
|10.27
|11.17
|Western New York
|11.82
|11.54
|12.03
|Statewide
|29.05
|27.72
|28.30
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|Tuesday, July 5, 2022
|Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|7.83%
|8.31%
|8.31%
|Central New York
|5.13%
|5.33%
|5.69%
|Finger Lakes
|5.38%
|5.64%
|5.48%
|Long Island
|9.79%
|10.15%
|10.13%
|Mid-Hudson
|8.85%
|8.52%
|8.39%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.70%
|6.98%
|7.08%
|New York City
|8.97%
|9.12%
|9.33%
|North Country
|5.65%
|6.71%
|6.68%
|Southern Tier
|5.13%
|5.99%
|5.75%
|Western New York
|8.19%
|8.74%
|9.15%
|Statewide
|8.58%
|8.78%
|8.89%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|Tuesday, July 5, 2022
|Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Bronx
|8.83%
|9.27%
|9.53%
|Kings
|8.40%
|8.31%
|8.54%
|New York
|8.59%
|8.61%
|8.81%
|Queens
|10.01%
|10.44%
|10.60%
|Richmond
|9.29%
|9.42%
|9.79%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
As of Thursday, July 7, 7,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,606,578. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|67,803
|30
|Allegany
|9,650
|6
|Broome
|51,146
|33
|Cattaraugus
|16,922
|9
|Cayuga
|17,863
|8
|Chautauqua
|25,924
|14
|Chemung
|23,480
|7
|Chenango
|10,294
|13
|Clinton
|19,237
|10
|Columbia
|11,630
|8
|Cortland
|11,694
|5
|Delaware
|8,787
|7
|Dutchess
|71,655
|85
|Erie
|238,392
|125
|Essex
|6,554
|16
|Franklin
|10,514
|4
|Fulton
|14,132
|6
|Genesee
|14,907
|2
|Greene
|9,560
|10
|Hamilton
|955
|–
|Herkimer
|15,384
|6
|Jefferson
|22,592
|16
|Lewis
|6,603
|2
|Livingston
|12,811
|2
|Madison
|14,792
|4
|Monroe
|170,687
|60
|Montgomery
|13,104
|6
|Nassau
|459,322
|651
|Niagara
|53,422
|44
|NYC
|2,588,142
|4,551
|Oneida
|60,676
|36
|Onondaga
|125,813
|80
|Ontario
|22,606
|12
|Orange
|117,847
|137
|Orleans
|9,447
|2
|Oswego
|29,726
|18
|Otsego
|11,419
|17
|Putnam
|26,704
|43
|Rensselaer
|36,174
|19
|Rockland
|101,713
|161
|Saratoga
|53,246
|28
|Schenectady
|37,835
|24
|Schoharie
|5,628
|6
|Schuyler
|3,892
|–
|Seneca
|6,621
|8
|St. Lawrence
|23,247
|15
|Steuben
|22,217
|16
|Suffolk
|475,720
|548
|Sullivan
|20,511
|17
|Tioga
|12,212
|11
|Tompkins
|22,783
|39
|Ulster
|36,164
|36
|Warren
|15,892
|10
|Washington
|13,631
|9
|Wayne
|19,177
|20
|Westchester
|284,848
|469
|Wyoming
|9,017
|2
|Yates
|3,854
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|95
|53
|55.8%
|42
|44.2%
|Central New York
|40
|23
|57.5%
|17
|42.5%
|Finger Lakes
|169
|53
|31.4%
|116
|68.6%
|Long Island
|433
|195
|45.0%
|238
|55.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|251
|106
|42.2%
|145
|57.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|17
|51.5%
|16
|48.5%
|New York City
|1,088
|433
|39.8%
|655
|60.2%
|North Country
|33
|18
|54.5%
|15
|45.5%
|Southern Tier
|38
|16
|42.1%
|22
|57.9%
|Western New York
|75
|35
|46.7%
|40
|53.3%
|Statewide
|2,255
|949
|42.1%
|1,306
|57.9%
As of Thursday, July 7, there were 15 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,652. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Kings
|6
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Orange
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1
|Grand Total
|15