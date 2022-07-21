There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 21, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.97%, according to officials. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 8,096 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,654, an increase of 16. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 24 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,878. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,556 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Officials said this daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location. In addition to hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and in other settings.

Thursday’s data is below:

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, July 18, 2022 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Capital Region 20.42 20.90 22.31 Central New York 15.75 15.55 16.14 Finger Lakes 12.68 12.72 13.03 Long Island 41.31 43.85 43.64 Mid-Hudson 29.75 32.15 31.84 Mohawk Valley 14.69 14.66 14.69 New York City 49.07 51.84 49.86 North Country 15.99 16.03 15.31 Southern Tier 14.40 14.83 15.12 Western New York 15.38 16.16 15.59 Statewide 35.43 37.36 36.52

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, July 18, 2022 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Capital Region 9.46% 9.76% 10.29% Central New York 7.02% 7.18% 7.62% Finger Lakes 6.87% 6.87% 7.03% Long Island 10.07% 10.35% 10.54% Mid-Hudson 9.19% 9.38% 9.62% Mohawk Valley 8.50% 8.56% 8.73% New York City 8.82% 9.02% 8.98% North Country 8.70% 9.03% 9.09% Southern Tier 6.64% 6.85% 6.80% Western New York 10.39% 10.90% 10.46% Statewide 8.93% 9.15% 9.19%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, July 18, 2022 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Bronx 8.84% 8.94% 8.96% Kings 8.48% 8.80% 8.64% New York 7.73% 7.80% 7.86% Queens 10.33% 10.58% 10.52% Richmond 8.68% 8.76% 8.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, July 20, 8,096 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,706,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 68,752 126 Allegany 9,704 5 Broome 51,526 30 Cattaraugus 17,031 8 Cayuga 18,013 13 Chautauqua 26,157 18 Chemung 23,628 11 Chenango 10,365 5 Clinton 19,483 19 Columbia 11,771 21 Cortland 11,777 10 Delaware 8,889 7 Dutchess 72,741 104 Erie 240,473 165 Essex 6,662 11 Franklin 10,614 13 Fulton 14,253 9 Genesee 14,984 7 Greene 9,665 14 Hamilton 968 – Herkimer 15,501 8 Jefferson 22,818 16 Lewis 6,632 – Livingston 12,897 14 Madison 14,896 10 Monroe 172,080 118 Montgomery 13,227 17 Nassau 468,799 753 Niagara 53,813 31 NYC 2,646,787 4,445 Oneida 61,050 28 Onondaga 126,888 116 Ontario 22,828 26 Orange 119,577 165 Orleans 9,502 5 Oswego 29,943 21 Otsego 11,547 9 Putnam 27,087 36 Rensselaer 36,651 59 Rockland 103,184 112 Saratoga 53,927 63 Schenectady 38,349 79 Schoharie 5,691 3 Schuyler 3,917 4 Seneca 6,680 15 St. Lawrence 23,421 20 Steuben 22,412 22 Suffolk 484,147 736 Sullivan 20,774 24 Tioga 12,293 7 Tompkins 23,078 33 Ulster 36,693 64 Warren 16,134 21 Washington 13,758 10 Wayne 19,353 17 Westchester 289,786 386 Wyoming 9,048 5 Yates 3,889 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 98 65 66.3% 33 33.7% Central New York 48 23 47.9% 25 52.1% Finger Lakes 186 57 30.6% 129 69.4% Long Island 504 227 45.0% 277 55.0% Mid-Hudson 305 126 41.3% 179 58.7% Mohawk Valley 31 16 51.6% 15 48.4% New York City 1,293 542 41.9% 751 58.1% North Country 42 26 61.9% 16 38.1% Southern Tier 63 29 46.0% 34 54.0% Western New York 84 36 42.9% 48 57.1% Statewide 2,654 1,147 43.2% 1,507 56.8%

As of Thursday, July 20, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,878. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: