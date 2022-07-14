There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 14 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,740. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,417 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have a health care provider. The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, coincides with reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals with the New York State Department of Health.

Thursday’s data is below:

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100,000 population is as follows:

REGION Monday, July 11, 2022 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Capital Region 17.18 18.36 20.30 Central New York 12.08 13.45 13.87 Finger Lakes 10.38 11.46 12.31 Long Island 44.19 44.77 46.44 Mid-Hudson 31.09 32.19 32.15 Mohawk Valley 11.48 12.69 12.57 New York City 45.71 48.09 49.89 North Country 12.75 13.98 15.24 Southern Tier 13.20 14.60 14.15 Western New York 12.42 13.20 14.08 Statewide 33.69 35.28 36.54

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, July 11, 2022 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Capital Region 9.00% 8.89% 9.17% Central New York 6.53% 6.66% 6.56% Finger Lakes 6.49% 6.51% 6.78% Long Island 10.85% 10.53% 10.49% Mid-Hudson 8.38% 8.89% 8.86% Mohawk Valley 6.68% 6.78% 6.88% New York City 9.57% 9.45% 9.14% North Country 7.57% 7.54% 8.01% Southern Tier 6.47% 6.36% 6.70% Western New York 9.77% 9.40% 9.87% Statewide 9.27% 9.21% 9.08%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, July 11, 2022 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Bronx 9.81% 9.54% 9.13% Kings 8.64% 8.63% 8.53% New York 8.82% 8.83% 8.22% Queens 11.19% 10.88% 10.77% Richmond 10.37% 10.24% 9.45%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Wednesday, July 13, 9,253 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,656,561. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 68,262 92 Allegany 9,676 4 Broome 51,329 23 Cattaraugus 16,972 9 Cayuga 17,939 11 Chautauqua 26,027 32 Chemung 23,548 15 Chenango 10,340 10 Clinton 19,360 29 Columbia 11,704 16 Cortland 11,732 10 Delaware 8,834 9 Dutchess 72,227 120 Erie 239,399 206 Essex 6,608 13 Franklin 10,557 9 Fulton 14,191 11 Genesee 14,947 8 Greene 9,603 7 Hamilton 967 3 Herkimer 15,433 8 Jefferson 22,717 27 Lewis 6,620 11 Livingston 12,847 9 Madison 14,834 8 Monroe 171,365 114 Montgomery 13,166 11 Nassau 464,264 786 Niagara 53,597 32 NYC 2,617,475 5,611 Oneida 60,849 24 Onondaga 126,306 91 Ontario 22,713 23 Orange 118,646 108 Orleans 9,471 8 Oswego 29,830 18 Otsego 11,474 12 Putnam 26,923 34 Rensselaer 36,396 55 Rockland 102,397 119 Saratoga 53,589 55 Schenectady 38,055 34 Schoharie 5,657 7 Schuyler 3,905 2 Seneca 6,648 6 St. Lawrence 23,320 8 Steuben 22,320 17 Suffolk 480,009 746 Sullivan 20,658 33 Tioga 12,247 5 Tompkins 22,915 25 Ulster 36,443 49 Warren 16,014 20 Washington 13,690 7 Wayne 19,266 12 Westchester 287,373 478 Wyoming 9,033 2 Yates 3,874 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 97 57 58.8% 40 41.2% Central New York 47 26 55.3% 21 44.7% Finger Lakes 182 55 30.2% 127 69.8% Long Island 502 214 42.6% 288 57.4% Mid-Hudson 255 100 39.2% 155 60.8% Mohawk Valley 29 14 48.3% 15 51.7% New York City 1,182 483 40.9% 699 59.1% North Country 34 24 70.6% 10 29.4% Southern Tier 48 20 41.7% 28 58.3% Western New York 84 38 45.2% 46 54.8% Statewide 2,460 1,031 41.9% 1,429 58.1%

As of Wednesday, July 13, there were 14 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,740. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: