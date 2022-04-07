NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — As of Thursday, April 7, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 3.39%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 5,784 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 948, a decrease of 44. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 10 COVID-19 deaths reported since Wednesday.
According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,193. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 70,374, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.
Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,374
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,662,876
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 36,766
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 210,887
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|14.52
|15.05
|16.30
|Central New York
|42.50 (47.27*)
|44.60 (49.37*)
|47.40
|Finger Lakes
|17.36
|18.64
|20.76
|Long Island
|14.14
|14.74
|16.21
|Mid-Hudson
|16.26
|17.60
|18.88
|Mohawk Valley
|23.40
|24.23
|25.46
|New York City
|17.37
|17.97
|18.69
|North Country
|21.55
|20.39
|20.46
|Southern Tier
|23.65
|25.79
|27.31
|Western New York
|12.83
|13.61
|14.55
|Statewide
|17.73 (17.92*)
|18.54 (18.73*)
|19.68
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|3.97%
|4.20%
|4.52%
|Central New York
|8.68% (9.66%*)
|9.34% (10.38%*)
|9.86%
|Finger Lakes
|4.67%
|5.16%
|5.76%
|Long Island
|3.13%
|3.31%
|3.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.38%
|3.61%
|3.78%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.26%
|4.60%
|4.30%
|New York City
|2.26%
|2.34%
|2.40%
|North Country
|4.55%
|4.56%
|4.63%
|Southern Tier
|3.93%
|4.50%
|5.05%
|Western New York
|4.21%
|4.67%
|5.14%
|Statewide
|3.05% (3.09%*)
|3.22% (3.26%*)
|3.39%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Bronx
|1.20%
|1.24%
|1.27%
|Kings
|2.10%
|2.14%
|2.26%
|New York
|3.23%
|3.41%
|3.46%
|Queens
|2.02%
|2.13%
|2.17%
|Richmond
|2.33%
|2.28%
|2.19%
As of Wednesday, April 6, 5,784 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,998,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|59,192
|86
|Allegany
|8,938
|7
|Broome
|45,450
|97
|Cattaraugus
|15,449
|8
|Cayuga
|16,418
|48
|Chautauqua
|23,574
|8
|Chemung
|21,373
|19
|Chenango
|9,323
|9
|Clinton
|16,825
|34
|Columbia
|10,088
|12
|Cortland
|10,703
|31
|Delaware
|7,806
|15
|Dutchess
|64,095
|55
|Erie
|209,268
|222
|Essex
|5,712
|8
|Franklin
|9,539
|19
|Fulton
|12,659
|16
|Genesee
|13,669
|14
|Greene
|8,651
|7
|Hamilton
|874
|1
|Herkimer
|13,861
|17
|Jefferson
|20,116
|29
|Lewis
|6,154
|5
|Livingston
|11,646
|13
|Madison
|13,292
|38
|Monroe
|152,441
|272
|Montgomery
|11,917
|10
|Nassau
|404,538
|466
|Niagara
|47,936
|32
|NYC
|2,311,639
|2,346
|Oneida
|53,644
|123
|Onondaga
|103,778 (113,728*)
|301
|Ontario
|20,044
|35
|Orange
|106,828
|102
|Orleans
|8,617
|2
|Oswego
|26,562
|116
|Otsego
|9,959
|9
|Putnam
|23,713
|26
|Rensselaer
|31,492
|35
|Rockland
|92,550
|90
|Saratoga
|46,210
|49
|Schenectady
|33,002
|36
|Schoharie
|5,019
|5
|Schuyler
|3,501
|10
|Seneca
|5,985
|15
|St. Lawrence
|21,311
|24
|Steuben
|19,941
|14
|Suffolk
|427,155
|328
|Sullivan
|18,429
|26
|Tioga
|10,778
|21
|Tompkins
|18,938
|51
|Ulster
|31,821
|59
|Warren
|13,659
|24
|Washington
|12,092
|10
|Wayne
|17,307
|32
|Westchester
|251,677
|286
|Wyoming
|8,281
|7
|Yates
|3,393
|4
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|53
|41
|77.4%
|12
|22.6%
|Central New York
|72
|41
|56.9%
|31
|43.1%
|Finger Lakes
|129
|33
|25.6%
|96
|74.4%
|Long Island
|140
|62
|44.3%
|78
|55.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|85
|37
|43.5%
|48
|56.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|27
|16
|59.3%
|11
|40.7%
|New York City
|309
|117
|37.9%
|192
|62.1%
|North Country
|34
|15
|44.1%
|19
|55.9%
|Southern Tier
|46
|21
|45.7%
|25
|54.3%
|Western New York
|53
|29
|54.7%
|24
|45.3%
|Statewide
|948
|412
|43.5%
|536
|56.5%
As of Wednesday, April 6, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,193. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Chenango
|1
|Kings
|3
|Monroe
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
As of Wednesday, April 6, 3,259 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,356 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|An increase over the past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|969,883
|127
|Central New York
|648,585
|71
|Finger Lakes
|868,053
|164
|Long Island
|2,196,372
|361
|Mid-Hudson
|1,716,803
|470
|Mohawk Valley
|326,560
|32
|New York City
|8,065,235
|1,737
|North Country
|306,463
|64
|Southern Tier
|441,379
|51
|Western New York
|958,889
|182
|Statewide
|16,498,222
|3,259
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|An increase over the past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|887,939
|126
|Central New York
|600,523
|101
|Finger Lakes
|805,795
|156
|Long Island
|1,956,529
|449
|Mid-Hudson
|1,507,651
|442
|Mohawk Valley
|304,115
|49
|New York City
|7,160,142
|2,742
|North Country
|277,674
|56
|Southern Tier
|404,471
|64
|Western New York
|882,743
|171
|Statewide
|14,787,582
|4,356
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|An increase over the past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|478,551
|2,093
|12,961
|Central New York
|321,746
|1,769
|10,274
|Finger Lakes
|499,808
|2,402
|13,924
|Long Island
|1,167,660
|3,812
|24,071
|Mid-Hudson
|894,012
|3,989
|20,575
|Mohawk Valley
|170,079
|605
|3,959
|New York City
|3,043,581
|9,322
|50,020
|North Country
|150,771
|676
|3,784
|Southern Tier
|227,568
|1,004
|5,263
|Western New York
|540,263
|1,941
|11,501
|Statewide
|7,494,039
|27,613
|156,332