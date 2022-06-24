ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,482. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,272,805
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 14,939
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 85,621
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.7%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.4%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.9%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.7% 
REGION   Tuesday, June 21, 2022Wednesday, June 22, 2022Thursday, June 23, 2022
Capital Region 13.9414.2314.21
Central New York 9.719.679.91
Finger Lakes 7.937.7713.16
Long Island 30.4031.0631.37
Mid-Hudson 22.9423.1123.64
Mohawk Valley 11.1611.6912.01
New York City 31.3731.5932.36
North Country 10.6710.4010.13
Southern Tier 10.2210.1111.35
Western New York 8.419.019.79
Statewide 23.7023.9724.84

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:       

RegionTuesday, June 21, 2022Wednesday, June 22, 2022Thursday, June 23, 2022
Capital Region6.20%6.36%6.35%
Central New York4.15%4.22%4.53%
Finger Lakes4.38%4.39%5.97%
Long Island7.81%7.91%7.69%
Mid-Hudson5.29%4.48%4.18%
Mohawk Valley4.80%5.09%5.16%
New York City4.41%4.12%4.12%
North Country4.93%4.75%4.77%
Southern Tier3.92%4.12%4.46%
Western New York5.55%6.03%6.07%
Statewide4.95%4.68%4.68%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:       

Borough in NYCTuesday, June 21, 2022Wednesday, June 22, 2022Thursday, June 23, 2022
Bronx3.98%4.07%4.12%
Kings3.14%2.58%2.54%
New York5.81%6.21%6.27%
Queens5.75%6.04%6.04%
Richmond5.17%5.06%5.07%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

As of Thursday, June 23, 6,375 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,536,276. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany67,22550
Allegany9,60424
Broome50,90226
Cattaraugus16,8177
Cayuga17,7946
Chautauqua25,79316
Chemung23,37211
Chenango10,242
Clinton19,07310
Columbia11,4734
Cortland11,6532
Delaware8,7284
Dutchess70,80185
Erie236,945127
Essex6,4996
Franklin10,4485
Fulton14,0507
Genesee14,86715
Greene9,4887
Hamilton947
Herkimer15,3192
Jefferson22,42414
Lewis6,5881
Livingston12,76647
Madison14,7275
Monroe169,830366
Montgomery13,0317
Nassau452,696572
Niagara53,13422
NYC2,547,3273,377
Oneida60,35530
Onondaga125,07977
Ontario22,48185
Orange116,550114
Orleans9,41317
Oswego29,59918
Otsego11,30112
Putnam26,34528
Rensselaer35,88523
Rockland100,55196
Saratoga52,80435
Schenectady37,56131
Schoharie5,5742
Schuyler3,872
Seneca6,5823
St. Lawrence23,1478
Steuben22,10236
Suffolk469,756495
Sullivan20,30620
Tioga12,1575
Tompkins22,54525
Ulster35,76827
Warren15,74514
Washington13,5582
Wayne19,08429
Westchester280,756309
Wyoming8,9944
Yates3,8435

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1046461.5%4038.5%
Central New York482960.4%1939.6%
Finger Lakes1854423.8%14176.2%
Long Island33014844.8%18255.2%
Mid-Hudson1897740.7%11259.3%
Mohawk Valley20735.0%1365.0%
New York City78432441.3%46058.7%
North Country372464.9%1335.1%
Southern Tier461430.4%3269.6%
Western New York813138.3%5061.7%
Statewide1,82476241.8%1,06258.2%

As of Thursday, June 23, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,482. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Delaware1
Erie1
Kings1
New York3
Onondaga2
Queens2
Suffolk2
Washington1
Westchester1
Grand Total17