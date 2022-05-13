NEW YORK (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 13, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 7.09%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 11, 486 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,340, an increase of nine. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,715.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 70,111, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,615,559

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 27,196

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 147,086

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Thursday, May 12, 2022 Capital Region 55.39 55.21 55.63 Central New York 40.80 38.21 36.84 Finger Lakes 42.60 42.83 43.33 Long Island 56.26 58.69 59.53 Mid-Hudson 47.27 48.70 51.22 Mohawk Valley 50.25 48.69 47.13 New York City 44.99 49.26 44.34 North Country 39.04 40.06 40.41 Southern Tier 53.84 53.80 51.97 Western New York 61.99 63.86 64.13 Statewide 48.66 51.03 49.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Thursday, May 12, 2022 Capital Region 12.39% 12.29% 12.26% Central New York 9.86% 9.13% 9.03% Finger Lakes 13.34% 13.38% 13.57% Long Island 10.42% 10.50% 10.54% Mid-Hudson 7.33% 7.79% 7.87% Mohawk Valley 10.08% 9.38% 9.25% New York City 4.80% 4.92% 4.58% North Country 9.30% 8.97% 9.37% Southern Tier 9.95% 9.82% 9.77% Western New York 18.33% 18.67% 18.46% Statewide 7.18% 7.19% 7.09%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Thursday, May 12, 2022 Bronx 3.75% 3.77% 3.61% Kings 3.86% 4.17% 3.87% New York 6.56% 6.40% 5.74% Queens 5.16% 5.13% 4.95% Richmond 5.35% 5.91% 5.66%

As of Thursday, May 12, 11,486 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,263,205. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 63,641 180 Allegany 9,289 14 Broome 49,052 105 Cattaraugus 16,162 49 Cayuga 17,392 17 Chautauqua 24,641 85 Chemung 22,641 38 Chenango 9,880 22 Clinton 18,083 49 Columbia 10,793 21 Cortland 11,386 21 Delaware 8,277 16 Dutchess 67,114 152 Erie 227,761 702 Essex 6,133 17 Franklin 10,085 26 Fulton 13,450 22 Genesee 14,434 39 Greene 9,070 15 Hamilton 920 1 Herkimer 14,850 23 Jefferson 21,483 61 Lewis 6,429 12 Livingston 12,350 26 Madison 14,345 26 Monroe 163,860 397 Montgomery 12,495 24 Nassau 426,436 1,050 Niagara 51,213 144 NYC 2,411,391 4,369 Oneida 58,481 121 Onondaga 121,938 211 Ontario 21,639 53 Orange 111,438 225 Orleans 9,141 25 Oswego 28,875 49 Otsego 10,694 27 Putnam 24,954 79 Rensselaer 33,943 93 Rockland 96,329 187 Saratoga 50,082 192 Schenectady 35,463 146 Schoharie 5,347 11 Schuyler 3,730 6 Seneca 6,400 9 St. Lawrence 22,493 39 Steuben 21,277 61 Suffolk 445,774 975 Sullivan 19,258 41 Tioga 11,743 24 Tompkins 21,214 70 Ulster 33,960 104 Warren 14,801 62 Washington 12,916 41 Wayne 18,531 28 Westchester 265,305 857 Wyoming 8,708 16 Yates 3,715 11

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 194 115 59.3% 79 40.7% Central New York 107 61 57.0% 46 43.0% Finger Lakes 352 129 36.6% 223 63.4% Long Island 364 185 50.8% 179 49.2% Mid-Hudson 220 117 53.2% 103 46.8% Mohawk Valley 46 26 56.5% 20 43.5% New York City 670 293 43.7% 377 56.3% North Country 50 27 54.0% 23 46.0% Southern Tier 120 51 42.5% 69 57.5% Western New York 217 110 50.7% 107 49.3% Statewide 2,340 1,114 47.6% 1,226 52.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit this website: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, May 12, 25 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: