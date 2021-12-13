New York COVID update, December 13

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster if you have, and make sure your loved ones do the same.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 179,704
- Total Positive – 8,993
- Percent Positive – 5.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.62%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,683 (+109)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 445
- Patients in ICU – 736 (+43)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 399 (+11)
- Total Discharges – 220,524 (+330)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,183
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,990
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 31,361,706
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,934
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 846,658
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|63.58
|61.72
|60.17
|Central New York
|68.46
|64.96
|66.17
|Finger Lakes
|67.48
|65.68
|64.86
|Long Island
|64.24
|64.90
|68.97
|Mid-Hudson
|45.56
|45.78
|46.90
|Mohawk Valley
|80.86
|77.21
|76.48
|New York City
|34.12
|37.03
|40.95
|North Country
|69.15
|68.64
|68.09
|Southern Tier
|81.90
|85.42
|86.79
|Western New York
|73.21
|70.64
|67.77
|Statewide
|51.13
|51.98
|54.11
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.60%
|6.54%
|6.52%
|Central New York
|7.49%
|7.45%
|7.61%
|Finger Lakes
|8.73%
|8.54%
|8.52%
|Long Island
|6.34%
|6.49%
|6.66%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.53%
|4.55%
|4.57%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.06%
|7.77%
|7.77%
|New York City
|2.56%
|2.70%
|2.81%
|North Country
|7.73%
|7.76%
|7.73%
|Southern Tier
|6.03%
|6.25%
|6.25%
|Western New York
|9.88%
|9.53%
|9.38%
|Statewide
|4.58%
|4.61%
|4.62%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Bronx
|2.49%
|2.54%
|2.60%
|Kings
|2.47%
|2.59%
|2.68%
|New York
|1.95%
|2.13%
|2.29%
|Queens
|3.01%
|3.13%
|3.25%
|Richmond
|4.13%
|4.45%
|4.46%
On Sunday, 8,993 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,835,295. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38*
|Albany
|36,489
|88
|–
|Allegany
|6,531
|28
|–
|Broome
|30,165
|78
|1
|Cattaraugus
|10,801
|46
|–
|Cayuga
|10,403
|33
|–
|Chautauqua
|16,319
|75
|–
|Chemung
|13,815
|42
|–
|Chenango
|6,070
|22
|–
|Clinton
|8,785
|39
|–
|Columbia
|6,203
|11
|–
|Cortland
|6,515
|14
|–
|Delaware
|4,929
|17
|–
|Dutchess
|39,843
|124
|–
|Erie
|133,831
|389
|–
|Essex
|3,258
|10
|–
|Franklin
|5,941
|31
|–
|Fulton
|8,434
|33
|–
|Genesee
|9,394
|45
|–
|Greene
|5,297
|19
|–
|Hamilton
|558
|1
|–
|Herkimer
|9,080
|32
|–
|Jefferson
|12,363
|39
|–
|Lewis
|4,505
|17
|–
|Livingston
|7,820
|23
|–
|Madison
|8,059
|33
|–
|Monroe
|104,068
|275
|–
|Montgomery
|7,735
|20
|–
|Nassau
|236,612
|788
|3
|Niagara
|31,118
|129
|–
|NYC
|1,170,385
|3,824
|23
|Oneida
|35,450
|141
|2
|Onondaga
|63,396
|218
|1
|Ontario
|12,770
|50
|–
|Orange
|65,229
|157
|–
|Orleans
|6,039
|13
|–
|Oswego
|15,421
|73
|–
|Otsego
|5,975
|27
|–
|Putnam
|13,808
|36
|–
|Rensselaer
|18,862
|43
|–
|Rockland
|56,975
|119
|–
|Saratoga
|26,955
|79
|–
|Schenectady
|20,577
|44
|–
|Schoharie
|3,048
|20
|–
|Schuyler
|2,141
|4
|–
|Seneca
|3,580
|17
|–
|St. Lawrence
|14,038
|27
|–
|Steuben
|13,684
|35
|–
|Suffolk
|268,570
|918
|4
|Sullivan
|10,355
|34
|–
|Tioga
|6,928
|17
|–
|Tompkins
|8,423
|46
|2
|Ulster
|20,201
|44
|–
|Warren
|8,023
|19
|–
|Washington
|7,426
|38
|–
|Wayne
|11,294
|75
|–
|Westchester
|152,856
|350
|1
|Wyoming
|5,772
|15
|–
|Yates
|2,173
|9
|–
|Unknown
|–
|–
|1
On Sunday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|3
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|4
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|3
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schoharie
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|2
|Tompkins
|1
|Westchester
|1
On Sunday, 13,211 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,728 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|811,552
|388
|Central New York
|621,718
|191
|Finger Lakes
|825,738
|360
|Long Island
|2,039,939
|878
|Mid-Hudson
|1,592,538
|714
|Mohawk Valley
|312,727
|354
|New York City
|7,367,996
|9,628
|North Country
|290,489
|69
|Southern Tier
|420,122
|163
|Western New York
|908,041
|466
|Statewide
|15,190,860
|13,211
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|735,404
|682
|Central New York
|572,762
|272
|Finger Lakes
|760,221
|533
|Long Island
|1,814,179
|966
|Mid-Hudson
|1,396,378
|828
|Mohawk Valley
|288,429
|108
|New York City
|6,539,517
|6,742
|North Country
|260,779
|137
|Southern Tier
|384,703
|47
|Western New York
|827,214
|413
|Statewide
|13,579,586
|10,728