New York coronavirus update: Positive rate still a problem Downstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WROC) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 via a conference call on Friday:

Day 223 of the pandemic in New York

Approximately 139,000 tests conducted

5.4% infection rate in top 20 zip code hotspot clusters

0.9% infection rate outside top 20 zip codes

1.1% infection rate overall statewide

6 deaths

779 hospitalizations

168 in ICU

78 intubated

According to the governor, the state reported results from over 139,000 tests Thursday. Statewide, the positive rate from those tests was 1.1%. However, Cuomo said that number is “skewed” because of oversampling in New York’s hot spots.

In the “red zones”, which are primarily Downstate, the positive rate is 6.6%. The governor also said it is too early to tell if the hot spots’ positive rates are leveling off, declining, or increasing as of Friday. He reiterated that hotspot clusters are primarily downstate, specifically in Rockland and Orange Counties, plus portions of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City.

“Red zones [hot spot clusters] represent 2.8% of the population, and they are 20% of the state’s cases,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This actually shows how advanced our testing system is. We do more tests per day than most states do per week. When you do 140,000 tests you get data that is so granular that you can track it to the block. We’ve tracked it to 2.8% of the population of the state and we’re now attacking the virus within the 2.8% of the state’s population.”

The governor encouraged families to monitor the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard. “Yesterday 648 school districts submitted data,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s 94%. Forty-two schools are receiving orders for non-compliance in submitting data. There were 97 new cases reported yesterday, off-site and on-site, student, teachers, and staff; 58 students cases; 39 staff and teachers.”

Without the data from the hot spots, Governor Cuomo said the state’s COVID-19 positive rate is .9%. Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Thursday. Hospitalizations also continued to rise, with 779 New Yorkers now in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Thursday’s COVID-19 positive rates:

Capital Region – 0.7%

Central New York – 0.9%

Finger Lakes – 0.8%

Long Island – 1.0%

Mid-Hudson – 2.1%

Mohawk Valley – 0.5%

North Country – 0.3%

Southern Tier – 1.0%

Western New York – 1.3%

New York City – 1.2%

Gov. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to stay diligent as the fight against COVID-19 is not over. He was also proud to report that New York State continues to do more testing per day than many states do per week, and that is dramatically helping the state locate and control the spread of the virus.

