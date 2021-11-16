New York convict and teen daughter nabbed by police after chase into Pennsylvania

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — An Elmira teenager has been arrested, and her father—a convicted felon at large—was found in a police chase last week that crossed state lines into Pennsylvania. Vanessa Troccia, 18, was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase out of state with her father, Courtney Cade, 33, in the car.

According to an affidavit from Sayre Police, they received reports that Elmira Police were pursuing a car, and that the individual inside was considered armed and dangerous. Cade, who escaped from his burglary trial in Chemung County last month, allegedly told her to run from the police.

The car was on Interstate 86 and got off at the Waverly exit to head south on State Route 220. Troccia, who was driving, continued through South Waverly at over 100 miles per hour, nearly hitting several other vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.

By this point, at least five departments were pursuing her, including New York State Police, Elmira Police, Athens Township Police, Sayre Borough Police, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s office. After entering Athens Township, Troccia’s father jumped out of the moving car and ran into the woods.

Police then stopped and arrested Troccia and while officers searched for her father. With help from the Bradford County Drone Teams and the drone’s Thermal Imaging Camera, Cade was located and taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.

Troccia told police that her dad had called her to pick him up to go get food. While they were driving, Troccia said they saw a police car turn on its lights and try to pull them over. Her father allegedly yelled at her and threatened her, telling her to run. He reportedly said that police would give up the chase if they made it across the border.

She said once they realized police weren’t stopping, they drove around for a while until they lost sight of the police, at which point her father jumped out of the car. She said that once he was out of the car, she had no reason to keep running.

She was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a third-degree felony. She was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.