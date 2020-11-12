New York converting to cashless tolling for Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WIVB) — The New York State Thruway’s new cashless tolling system will go live overnight on Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the overnight shift to cashless tolling will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations, and more than a month ahead of schedule.

“The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system,” Cuomo said.

At the time the transition takes place, cash will no longer be an accepted form of payment at toll booths, and printed toll tickets won’t be handed out.

“Cashless tolling is already improving traffic flow, allowing motorists to get to their destinations easier and quicker without having to stop to pay a toll,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Less idling also complements our clean energy goals, reducing pollution for a cleaner and greener environment. We encourage all drivers to get an E-ZPass across the state, with a new mobile app to help manage accounts and alerts to make it easier for New Yorkers.”

E-ZPass has released a new TollsNY mobile app to help drivers manage their accounts, find and pay tolls, and get account alerts. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags are automatically charged. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plate image captured and the registered owner of the vehicle will be mailed a toll bill.

This marks the end of phase one of the thruway’s cashless tolling project. Phase two includes the removal of existing toll plazas. During the second phase of the $355 million project, existing toll plazas will be removed. Drivers will continue through existing toll lanes at reduced speeds, but will not have to while booths are removed and roads are reconfigured. In their place, steel gantries will be erected over roadways to scan cars. Drivers should expect traffic and lane shifts and use caution around toll plazas. These will be active construction zones.

Tolls have been collected on the Thruway since 1954. As a tribute to toll collectors, the Thruway Authority launched a history of toll collection. Learn how to get an E-ZPass for cashless tolling here or call (800) 333-TOLL.

For additional information on how cashless tolling works and tips on how to pay bills on time, visit the Thruway Authority website.