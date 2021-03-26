New York City Council adopts resolution to require new NYPD hires live in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s City Council adopted a resolution Thursday that encourages the state legislature to pass and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill that requires new NYPD hires to live within the five boroughs.

The councilmembers want the state legislature to pass and Cuomo to sign a law known as S.2984/A.1951 which would make NYPD officers living within the five boroughs the law.

“We have long ways to go to have meaningful police reform and this requirement is one step towards creating more accountability. Requiring NYPD officers to live within the boroughs enables them to be integrated into the community they patrol. If police officers know their neighbors and the issues in the neighborhood, it opens the path to create trust and build relationships with the community.” said NYC Council Member Francisco Moya, who represents District 21 in Queens.

Newly hired officers would have to live within one of the five boroughs within a year of their appointment to the force. Moya believes the law also has the potential to improve community-police relations, with officers having more of a stake in the city they patrol, and would increase the likelihood New York City taxpayer dollars, which pay for officers’ salaries, remain in the communities served by the NYPD.

Seven councilmembers voted no on the resolution in the voice vote, including two of the city’s three Republican Councilmembers, while one more councilmember voted to abstain.

The State Senate bill, which was co-sponsored by New York City-representing Democratic Sens. Kevin Parker, Leroy Comrie, Brad Hoylman, Robert Jackson and Liz Krueger, remains stuck in committee. The assembly bill is sponsored by Catalina Cruz of Queens and also remains in committee.