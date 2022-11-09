NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Americans spend roughly 70 billion hours behind the wheel of a car every year, according to AAA newsroom (triple A). For some, a car can be your sanctuary. According to a new report from Vivint, New York has seen a 51% increase in car theft from 2019 to 2020.

Vivint’s report claims that the number of cars and vehicles stolen from 2010 to 2020 has skyrocketed. From a reported 162,624 reported vehicles stolen in 2010 to 409,953 reported in 2020, cars are seemingly being stolen at a higher rate now more than ever. Their report also found that more cars are stolen at a home or residence, nearly 41% from 2010 to 2020, compared to other locations such as a highway, street, parking garage, or a lot.

The report also finds that Ford full-size pick-up trucks were the most commonly stolen cars in 2020, with Chevrolet full-size pick-up trucks coming in second, and Honda Civics ranking third. Vivint also found that when it comes to a state-by-state examination, New York ranks with the highest percentage of cars stolen from 2019 to 2020. The top 10 states with the biggest percent difference in vehicle thefts by the state are as follows:

New York Utah Connecticut Colorado Wyoming South Dakota Minnesota Pennsylvania Wisconsin California

Their report also finds that car thefts have increased by more than 92,000 from 2019 to 2020. NEWS10 has reported on several car theft stories, with Albany police saying 130 vehicles were stolen through April 20 alone in 2020. Catalytic converter theft has also been on the rise this year as well.