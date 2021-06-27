New York, Canada join forces for annual Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A regional effort to prevent the spread of invasive species will cross over to other states and Canada. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, seven Great Lakes States, and two Canadian provinces are partnering for the third annual Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz.

This is a regional campaign that aims to inform boaters and others of the risks of introducing and spreading invasive species by installing stands at public and private boating access sites across the Great Lakes region.

“New York State is working strategically to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species through initiatives like DEC’s Boat Steward Program, statewide PRISM partnerships, and outreach and awareness events like the Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Public engagement is an essential tool to protect New York’s waters from invasive pests and it’s imperative that we continue to connect people with the information they need so we are all doing our part to stop the spread.”

The Great Lakes AIS Landing Blitz events are hosted for two weeks every summer. The events specifically emphasize the need to “clean, drain, dry” boats whenever they come out of the water, and “dispose” of any unwanted bait in the trash.

Great Lakes Commission Chair Sharon M. Jackson added, “more than 185 nonnative species are already established in the Great Lakes, many of which are invasive and cause harm. progress is being made, but we must continue to work together through successful partnerships like the AIS Landing Blitz to prevent new invasions and reduce the damage from species already here.”

According to the DEC, during the 2020 AIS Landing Blitz, regional partners connected with 128,000 people at over 1,000 public and private boat landings across the Great lakes region. Additionally, 830,000 people were reached through virtual content and social media postings.

The 2021 Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz will be held from June 26 to July 4 in New York, across the Great Lakes, and in Canada. Go to the campaign’s website for a full listing of event locations.