ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fowl auctions have officially been banned in New York. The State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed on April 14 that it banned all fowl auctions and other events for purchase, sale, swap, or trade of fowl in New York to help prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

This ban was issued by Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball as a result of the continuing spread of strains of HPAI in the U.S., including eight infections in New York. This has resulted in the loss of over 10,000 birds.

According to the Department, the most recent infection in New York was detected in Fulton County on April 6. HPAI was also detected in wild birds, including snow geese and wild ducks across the state.

Currently, the HPAI outbreak has impacted 26 states to date and is rapidly expanding across the country. Additional states that banned poultry exhibitions or gatherings of poultry include Arkansas, Iowa, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

The order issued on April 14 expanded on the commissioner’s previous order to ban all live fowl shows and exhibitions. As with the previous ban, this ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Commercial and hobby poultry farmers in New York are urged to increase their biosecurity measures during this time to help prevent the spread of the disease. Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild flocks and their droppings.

Outdoor access for poultry should be limited for now. Officials also suggest:

Discourage unnecessary visitors and use biosecurity signs to warn people not to enter buildings without permission.

Ask all visitors if they have had any contact with any birds in the past five days.

Forbid entry to employees and visitors who own any kind of fowl.

Require all visitors to cover and disinfect all footwear.

Lock all entrances to chicken houses after hours.

Avoid non-essential vehicular traffic on-farm.

After hauling birds to processors, clean and disinfect poultry transport coops and vehicles before they return to the farm.

Report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to AGM

Department officials are also reaching out to poultry and egg farms across the state to ensure best practices are being implemented and to prepare for potential additional avian influenza cases in New York. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that these recent HPAI detections in birds do not present immediate public health concerns. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

To report sick birds, an unexplained high number of deaths, or a sudden drop in egg production, call the Department’s Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.