New York Attorney General announces large CNY drug bust, seizure of $2M worth of drugs, weapons

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the indictment of 78 people charged with 355 crimes for their connections to two major drug distribution networks based in Central New York.

Four indictments were unsealed in court on Wednesday, detailing the network of cocaine distribution and copious amounts of paraphernalia, including drugs and firearms.

The two-year multi-agency investigation, dubbed “Operation Raw Materials,” led to the seizure of the following:

32 kilograms of cocaine

117 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl

Over $490,000

15 firearms including 9 “ghost guns”

The seizures are estimated to have a street value of over $2 million.

“Cracking down on illegal drug trafficking has been a priority for our office since day one. As Syracuse continues to experience record high levels of violence, today, we make good on our commitment to protecting our communities by taking these dangerous drugs and guns off our streets. We will ensure that those responsible for endangering our communities are held accountable. I thank our law enforcement partners for their support in seeing this through.” New york Attorney General Letitia James

The takedown was the result of an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the Oneida/Madison County Drug Task Force.

The investigation involved covert physical surveillance, thousands of hours of electronic surveillance, and multiple search warrants.