New York among state where voters can change ballots, as Trump encourages

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is urging people who’ve already voted to change their votes for him, tweeting that Google searches on the subject are trending following last week’s presidential debate.
Trump’s Tuesday morning tweet is right that search traffic on the subject has increased. However, you can only change your vote in a handful of states, including New York. According to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, the other six states that allow people to switch their votes are Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
However, if voters in those states want to make a change, it’s not always simple. According to AJC, people in Minnesota must change their ballots by Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, absentee voters can switch their ballot up to Election Day. However, they have to do so in person.
Newsweek notes that searches for “can I change my vote after voting” have jumped some 500% from Monday morning to Tuesday morning in the U.S. Those include big boosts for “can I change my vote in Texas” and “can I change my vote in Florida.”
Searches for “can I change my vote” also increased after Trump’s tweet. He made a similar push via Twitter in 2016:
