New York allowing Santa without requiring quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When closing out Monday’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s Department of Health issued a waiver to Santa Claus that would allow him to travel to New York for Christmas.

Although the Department of Health Authorized a request to exempt Claus from the 14-day quarantine requirement, he will still have to wear a mask. Cuomo said that it is not practical to require St. Nick to quarantine:

“We had a request for a waiver of quarantine. We normally do not do waivers of quarantine. It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation, but people from other states that have a higher infection rate, what we’re dealing with the U.K. now. As I said, no state is an island, so you have to protect yourself, and that’s what the quarantine rules did. But we have an unusual request, but DOH has been considering it for the past few days and they have actually granted the request. Santa Claus asked for an exception for the 14-day quarantine requirement because it would be impractical for him to be in the state and then quarantine and still get all his gifts delivered on time. DOH was flexible. They have granted the quarantine waiver, but Santa is required to wear a mask this year. I think you will still be able to recognize him even though he’ll be wearing a mask because he does have a fairly distinct outfit that he wears, plus his body style is fairly distinct. So, I don’t think there will be any issue in identifying Santa this year. He’ll be able to do his job, but do it safely because he’ll be wearing a mask.”