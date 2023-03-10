LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A veteran pararescue jumper, who served in the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, will become the top enlisted leader in the New York Air National Guard.

Outgoing Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson formally turned over his duties as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Hewson.

Hewson is a pararescue jumper who has served in the New York air National Guard since 1989 after serving two years in the active Air Force. He is also a retired Suffolk County police officer, who served for 25 years, retiring from the emergency services unit in 2018. He’s won many awards over a very long career.

Richardson is not formally retiring. He is going to be the first Air Force Command Chief and Senior Enlist Leader in Florida.