New York adoptees can order a copy of their birth certificate online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Jan. 15, adoptees 18 years or older in New York State can access their original birth certificates.

The easiest way to get a copy is to order them online through the New York State Department of Health’s website.

Birth certificates, as well as death, marriage and divorce certificates are ordered through VitalChek. Once a person selects which record they want to order, they have to answer a series of questions. VitalChek’s website says most orders can be completed in 10 minutes or less.

The fee to obtain a copy of a birth certificate is $45. There is also an $8 processing fee and a shipping fee. For example, a copy of a birth certificate from Rensselaer County shipped to Troy would cost $15.50. This would bring the total cost to $68.50.

Certificates can also be ordered by mail or by calling 1-877-456-7747.